A candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who lost the Benue North-East senatorial election, Mimi Orubibi, has vowed to challenge election tribunal’s verdict that declared Gabriel Suswam’s victory.

Concise News learned that Orubibi, in a statement on Friday in Makurdi, disclosed that she was bound by the judgment “as a democrat and a law-abiding citizen”.

The candidate, who also commended the Election Petitions Tribunal for delivering judgment within the prescribed time.

“I am bound by the judgment, but I will appeal against it. The judiciary will surely give me justice at the end of the day. My supporters should remain calm as we continue the battle.

“I remain committed to the recovery of our stolen mandate and will take every legitimate and democratic pathway to do that.

“It is not over until it is over. I urge all my supporters to remain law abiding and responsible citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, considering the quality and volume of experts, oral and documentary evidences competently and professionally placed before the Tribunal, we commend it for delivering judgment within the prescribed period.

She said: “I have requested my lawyers to peruse the text of the judgment so as to determine our next step which could include the possibility of lodging an appeal against the judgment.

“In view of the challenges confronting our country, especially Benue, this democratic imperative is commendable. Those who aspire to democratic leadership must conduct themselves within the democratic milieu.”