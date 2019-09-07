Popular comedian Seyi Law has jokingly shaded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha over her skin colour, Concise News understands.

As Seyi Law performed in a comedy show, he took some shots at Nigerian ladies who bleach their skin colour.

Making reference to Tacha, he said some ladies hands seem like burnt plantain.

The comedian said “all the girls for Nigerian now, some people they want to turn to white by force, them don rub cream sote their body don be like boli wey burn for inside microwave. if you think I’m lying, you no dey watch big brother, you no see Tacha when them dey play ludo?”

Just recently, throwback photos of Tacha surfaced online and it got her fans talking.

In the photos, the housemate looked several shades darker in the photos than she is now.

