Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Saturday, September 7, 2019.

While the BBNaija show gets hotter, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has wished housemate and Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha the best, Concise News reports. During this week’s Wager Challenge on Thursday, which revolved indicating affection to the old ones by taking a shot at five projects which included painting, sculpture, knitting, a poem and a remarkable uncommon piece.

Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Mercy, after losing the Arla cooking task, has said that a meal prepared by fellow housemate Tacha is tasteless, Concise News reports. She said this after the team “Arla Butter” – comprising Tacha, Frodd, Omashola, and Khafi – won the cooking show challenge.

Delta state-born actress and BBNaija housemate, venita has made a revelation about some female ‘pepper dem’ members that came to Big brother’s house with vibrators, Concise News reports. The duo were conversing on happenings in the house when Venita made the shocking revelation.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola has spoken about having sex with UK metropolitan policewoman, Khafi, Concise News understands. Omashola, who has been a companion to Khafi since the eviction of her love interest, Gedoni, stated this while discussing his blossoming friendship with her.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.