Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Seyi has shed lights on how he thinks Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha increases her TV ratings, Concise News understands.

Speaking with Venita, Seyi recalled how Tacha engaged in a brawl with him.

The argument generated after Tacha got angry at Seyi for shouting her name.

The controversial housemate had warned him not to try it again, just as she said no housemate was permitted to shout her name.

Seyi however told Venita that Tacha’s action was an attempt to increase her TV rating, that she shouted bat him rather than coming to him directly.

He said “You know when people do things that they don’t like to other people, that is very wrong, which is why You should be able to dish out what you can take”

“pertaining to yesterday’s violence, In that case, she would prefer if you walk up to her, approach her directly”.

He further noted that Tacha was in love with him, but Venita replied by saying that he might have misread matters.

Watch video