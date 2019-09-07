It was all fun as Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates got the chance to see their favourite celebrities, Don Jazzy and Dr Sid visit the house, Concise News report.

The multi-award winning music producer and Mavin records boss visited the house on Saturday as housemates prepared for the day’s challenge.

The housemates who were obviously shocked to see Don Jazzy and Dr Sid were all excited as they welcomed them with hugs.

Last week, singer, Jidenna visited the house and said BBNaija was an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa, applauding all the efforts put into it.

Footballers, John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo have also visited the house since the commencement of the pepper dem edition.

Watch how housemates reacted below