Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have started a reconciliatory process to reconcile discontents arising from the primaries.

Concise News reports that Dickson, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Fidelis Soriwei confirmed that some leading aspirants met with the governor after the election which produced Senator Douye Diri.

”The party’s leadership would contact other aspirants to restore them back to the family,” the governor said.

Among the aspirants that met with the governor, are Deputy Governor Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd); Keniebi Okoko, chief of staff in the Government House Talford Ongolo.

Governor Dickson, who commended the 21 aspirants for their maturity and sportsmanship; however, he reappointed Ongolo, who resigned to contest the primaries.

The governor further advised the political class, “to be tolerant and show maturity ahead of the November 16 election.”

Dickson appealed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to conduct a credible poll.