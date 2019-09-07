The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) talks tough ahead of the Kogi State governorship poll on November 16, 2019, as it promised to surprise those who take them for granted to win the election.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has chosen Sheikh Ibrahim Jibril as their flagbearer for the Gubernatorial election.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after giving the party’s flag and certificate to Jibril, the national chairman, Victor Oye, described the Kogi ballot as winnable by APGA.Having polled 15,217 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Sanni Teidi that polled 14,997, Jibril was declared winner by the APGA gubernatorial primary returning officer, Steve Nwoga.

Oye said, “We are the only political party in Nigeria with a clear-cut ideology. I have always said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon fade out. APGA is the only political party with a clean bill of health.

“We won election all over Nigeria; we won three seats in the Benue State House of Assembly, reclaimed the governorship seat in Anambra State, got three members in Abia State House of Assembly and one in the House of Representatives, one from Taraba, five councillors in Niger State and two from Kaduna State.”

According to him, APGA’s chances of winning the Kogi governorship has been brightened by people’s disenchantment with Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration in the state due to the governor’s woeful performance.Assuring that APGA would follow its manifesto, which is a functional and pragmatic one, he expressed his party’s readiness to take over Lugard House.

“In Anambra State, things are working well because our manifesto is at work there on the vision of the party in terms of development and security. That is the most secure state in Nigeria and we plan to replicate same in Kogi. In fact, we will re-enact the template of Anambra development in Kogi.

“So, people of Kogi should be assured on reaping the dividends of democracy under APGA government. The only thing for them to do is to get out of darkness and hop into light.”

The state chairman of APGA, Abdullahi Arikora, congratulated Jibril and the party members, promising to reconcile all differences as he urged the runner-up to accept the result.

Jibril, on his part, promised to devote major part of the state’s resources to build infrastructure that would form the basis for his plan for massive internally-generated revenue drive.