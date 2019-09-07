The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State on Friday rejected all judgments delivered by the election petition tribunal sitting in Calabar, the state capital.

Concise News learned in a statement made by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Bassey Ita, that the party led by Sir John Ochala had rejected the judgments in its totality.

“We reject the said judgments in its totality and urge our teeming supporters and stakeholders not to despair as we are set to appeal against the obnoxious verdicts.

“Last Wednesday and Thursday’s judgments delivered by the Elections Petition Tribunal in Calabar over petitions brought before it by the All Progressives Congress regarding the conduct of the last general elections in the state were a travesty of justice.

“The tribunal claimed it lacks the locus to hear the petitions and therefore struck them out on grounds that the issue of exclusion of our candidates from the election process was a pre-election matter and not an election matter that is within its jurisdiction to hear.

“We condemn the whipping up of the issue of internal party crisis by the Tribunal as the basis for which it affirmed the argument of our opponents in the said matter that our party had no candidates in the election.

“What more can be so disheartening using such spurious technicality to declare our valid argument as the ‘’the devil’s alternative’’.

“This indeed speaks further of the fact that there still exist some bad eggs within the judiciary whose corrupt tendencies and sleaze stink to high heavens, and whose desperate rush for monetary gratifications cannot be washed away by even the outpouring of an entire ocean’’, the party stated.