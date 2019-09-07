Anthony Joshua has revealed that sometimes the ones who are calm and chilled can bark, claiming Andy Ruiz is a good fighter.

The Briton also rated Ruiz as “the best heavyweight out there”.

Concise News reports that the heavyweight boxers went face to face in London, as their three-day press tour ended, ahead of their December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua was grounded four times and beaten in seven rounds by Ruiz on his US debut in New York.

The loss ended Joshua’s unbeaten record and faded his wish to fight Deontay Wilder to become an undisputed champion.

Speaking about Ruiz during a press conference in London on Friday, about how he feels being a challenger to the world heavyweight championships, Joshua said: “It’s a great mindset to have and you can’t lose that.

”The minute you lose it, you’ve got to retire. You’ve got to be hungry.

“I had a blip. We go again. I’m not shy. No fear.”

Asked about his upcoming opponent who deprived him of his IBF, WBA and WBO belts earlier this year, AJ said: “Ruiz Jr is calm but he can fight. He is not a fake character who puts on a persona.

“Sometimes the ones who are calm and chilled can bark back, and can definitely fight.”

Anthony Joshua Opens Up On Why He Lost To Andy Ruiz

In a similar development, the British heavyweight boxer had said that he lost to Ruiz in June because of a “lucky punch”.

He dropped Joshua four times before the contest was halted in the seventh round.

This news medium understands that Joshua and his opponent had signed up for the December 7 rematch to be hosted in an open-air stadium in Ad Diriyha, near the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

During an exclusive interview on ‘AJ, The Untold Truth’, Joshua confessed on how he lost to Ruiz.

He said: “By a lucky punch. By a punch sent by the gods.

“I don’t know what concussion is, but for sure, after the fight, I didn’t know what round (the fight was stopped).

“So I’m just shocked it took Ruiz Jr another four rounds to get me out. Let me concuss Ruiz Jr – he won’t get back up.”

Joshua further explained: “Ruiz Jr got hit by a flash knock-down – he was still raw, he wasn’t well-done, he wasn’t cooked yet. I should have left him a little bit longer.

“But the instinct in me was: ‘Boom!’ I ended up getting caught with a left hook on the top of the head. He ain’t that skilful. He’s a good fighter.”