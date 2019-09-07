Popular Nigerian high-life singer, Adekunle Gold has revealed his experience after he got married to fellow singer Simi.

The couple sealed their love with a low key traditional wedding in Lagos earlier in January, with a few friends and family members in attendance.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gold lamented how he keeps gaining weights after his marriage.

He tweeted “Go and marry go and marry, now man’s getting fat o. sigh”

Meanwhile Simi, while in an interview with Ndani TV, said she met Gold on Facebook, after which they had their first meeting at a show headlined in Lagos.

The songstress stated that she had known her husband as the king of photoshop and not a singer until they had their first meeting.