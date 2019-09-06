Apostle Johnson Suleman will pay compensation to those affected by the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and others in South Africa, Concise News reports.

The recent wave of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa started over the weekend with several properties lost.

While condemning the development, Apostle Suleman said he is making a list of those affected for compensation.

In a tweet on his handle, the clergyman prayed God to grant the families of those killed in the attacks the grace to bear the loss.

He also called on God to intervene in the matter and urged those affected to visit the Nigerian Consulate in the Pretoria/Jo’burg region of South Africa.

“We have spent the past 24.hrs reaching out and exploring our contacts to do what we can over this xenophobic attacks,” he said.

The Pretoria/Jo’burg consulate of the Nigerian govt [sic] are compiling list of business owners and victims over the crisis for possible compensations.

“So please all those in SA who were affected should visit the consulate and register their complaints.

For the life that was lost,God give the family the grace to bear the irreparable loss. It is just some disgruntled elements taking advantage of our collective peace. God help us.”

Nigeria has recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa as well as dispatched a special envoy to the country.

In addition, South African telecommunications giants MTN has closed its offices in Nigeria following the renewed attacks.