The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and arraigned 83 suspects for allegedly attacking and looting various outlets of Shoprite in the state.

They were subsequently arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba on Thursday.

Concise News reports that the looters took advantage of the protest against continued killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

The defendants were arraigned on five counts bordering on conspiracy, riotous assembly, arson, stealing, malicious damage, unlawful destruction of property and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The Police told the court that the suspects allegedly stole and damaged properties estimated at N500m.