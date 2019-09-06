National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called on the Federal Government to completely takeover businesses owned by South Africans in Nigeria.

He said that there was a need for the Nigerian government to send a strong warning to South African authorities over the attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners. a

He made the call at the end of an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Thursday.

“In order to send a very strong message to South African authorities and the South African people, it is worth it for the Nigerian government to take steps to take over the remaining shares of MTN that are owned by South Africans so that MTN becomes fully Nigeria-owned.

“If Nigeria decides at least for the next 30 days to stop using MTN, they would have sent a clear message,” Oshiomhole said.

The APC chairman also asked the government to revoke the licenses granted to banks owned by the South Africans in the country.

He said, “We should no longer sacrifice our own national interest just because we want to be the big brother of a people that does not recognise the role, the enormous and the huge sacrifices that our country has made over the years to protect and defend the interest of the African continent.

“While South African government is envious of the small businesses which Nigerians are involved in South Africa, South African companies are making billions of dollars from the Nigerian economy year in year out and repatriating same out of Nigeria,” Oshiomhole added.