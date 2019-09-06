A 48-year-old Ukrainian woman identified as Maria has reportedly beheaded her husband, cut off his penis and fed it to dogs.

Maria, from Obariv village told cops she took the action because she had suffered “domestic violence for ages and murdered her husband to put an end to it.”

According to her “it was the only way out” of the violent abuse cycle.

Maria had attacked her 49-year-old husband, Oleksandr in their bedroom after he came home from a night of work on the morning of Aug. 23.

While Oleksandr was asleep, Maria allegedly used a kitchen knife to cut his penis, which she later fed to dogs in the village.

According to Cops Maria tried to cut her hubby’s body into pieces but failed.

A neighbour, Nadezhda Opanasiuk, who spotted Maria covered in blood as she ran out of the family home said: “The bedsheets were soaked with blood,” the neighbour stated.

When asked where her husband’s head was, Maria told Opanasiuk it’s “there, in the sack.”

Opanasiuk managed to reach out to other neighbours, who called police.

Maria reportedly confessed to killing her husband to cops upon their arrival.

Police spokesperson Vadim Artiukhovich confirmed the incident and stated Maria was taken into custody and charged with murder.

“The woman said that she was constantly suffering physical and emotional abuse and did not see any other option to end her misery,” said Artiukhovich.