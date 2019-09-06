Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan on Friday while reacting to the death of ex-Zimbabwe President described Robert Mugabe as a great nationalist, Concise News report.

It was earlier reported that Mugabe, one of the longest-serving presidents Africa ever produced died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 95 in Singapore while receiving medical care.

Confirming the news of his death, Current President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.”

It was recalled that Mugabe, the longest-serving president of Zimbabwe, was forced to resign in 2017, following a protracted intraparty crisis.

However, Mugabe had led Zimbabwe since 1980 before being ousted from power after a military coup in 2017. He was succeeded by his estranged deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Read Here 25 Notable Facts About Robert Mugabe

While reacting to the death on his twitter page, Jonathan said Mugabe will be remembered as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s emancipation.

He wrote “Robert Mugabe (1924-2019) Africa has lost a great nationalist.

“Robert Mugabe will continue to live in the hearts and minds of all lovers of freedom as the symbol of Zimbabwe’s emancipation.”

In a similar vein, Concise News had also reported that the presidential candidates of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar while reacting on his twitter page said Robert Mugabe was a hero of the African liberation struggle.

According to Atiku, he wrote ”No man is perfect and he had his flaws, but nobody can take this fact away from him: That he loved his country and its people, and took practical and patriotic steps to improve their well being.

”Mr. Mugabe gave Zimbabwe freedom, which in itself is commendable. Yet, he gave them something greater than freedom. He gave them an education. His razor-like focus on investing in education resulted in Zimbabwe has the highest adult literacy rate in Africa.

”One can even say he emancipated the minds of Zimbabweans. Other African leaders can learn from him in this regard.

”As he passes away aged 95, Robert Mugabe lived a long life and cast an even longer shadow. His footsteps in the sands of times are indelible even as they are very far-reaching.

”As African leaders, we have a lot to learn from his many successes, and even more to learn from his inevitable mistakes.

”My condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe. My heartfelt sympathies to his family. May his soul rest in peace and may God forgive his sins.”