Award-winning singer, Davido‘s babymamas, sophia Momodu and Amanda have reacted to his declaration that Chioma’s pregnancy is a special one.

Concise News understands that Davido had in an interview revealed more about his upcoming wedding to Chioma, making clear the reports about her rumoured pregnancy.

The 27-year-old singer who held his introduction on Monday, revealed the wedding will hold in 2020, saying, “We have not started all those plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure”.

Asked if she is truly expecting a baby, the singer replied; “Wait and see now…this one is a special one.”

Reacting to the statement, Sophia and Amanda took to their Instagram handle to praise their daughters too, regarding them as special ones.

Uploading photo of Imade, Sophia wrote “You’re so special”

Also, Amanda shared a photo of Hailey with the caption “you’re the most special one”