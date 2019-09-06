President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday sent condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe over the death of former President Robert Mugabe at the age 95.

Concise News had reported President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Mugabe’s death in Singapore hospital on Friday morning.

According to The Sun Uk, Mugabe passed away in the early hours of Friday in Singapore, surrounded by his family including wife Grace.

It is believed he had been receiving treatment there since April, however, it is not clear what for.

Mnangagwa had said in November that Mugabe was unable to walk due to ill-health.

Mugabe had led Zimbabwe since 1980 before being ousted from power after a military coup in 2017.

However, Buhari, in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the political activist who fought for the independence of the country from colonial rule and lived most of his life in public service.

President Buhari said Mugabe’s sacrifices, especially in struggling for the political and economic emancipation of his people, will always be remembered by posterity.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his loved ones.