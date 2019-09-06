President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declared that Nigeria was ready to provide equal fundings on all agreements reached with China for the provision of infrastructure that directly improves the livelihood of Nigerians.

Concise News reports that President Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina while receiving Yang Jiechi, Special Envoy of the President of China, Xi Jinping, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari expressed profound gratitude to China for its continued and genuine efforts towards aiding Nigeria’s infrastructure development, especially in the following sectors: road, railway; aviation, not forgetting power and water resources.

According to the President, now, that we have a government in place (with the Ministers), we know the provision of infrastructure is very important. It (Infrastructure) provides job opportunities and economic sustainability which are very important for political stability.

Buhari also emphasised Nigeria and China’s mutual assistance at the international arena, saying: ‘‘At the international level, we appreciate the support we give to each other and very importantly this must be sustained.’’

The President while acknowledging China’s support for Nigeria’s presidency at the 74th UN General Assembly, he said, ‘‘Nigeria is determined to play its role wherever China’s interest is concerned.’’

On Lake Chad, the President reiterated the need for sustained support from China on the recharging of the Lake, adding that Nigeria and countries in the region have a lot to gain from Chinese expertise and technology on inter-basin water transfer.

‘‘China has the technology, the people and the resources to help Lake Chad Basin countries because not many people in the region appreciate our problem of being near the Sahara desert and its influence on our population and climate change, which is affecting over 20 million people living there,’’ he said.

President Buhari, who further welcomed the offer by the Special Envoy for close partnership between Nigeria’s governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Communist Party of China.

On the other side, while delivering the message of President Xi, the Special envoy, who led a high-profile Chinese delegation to the meeting, affirmed President Buhari of China’s readiness to improve strategic partnership with Nigeria and effectively implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in 2018.

President Xi said: ‘‘China firmly supports Nigeria in pursuing a development path that supports Nigeria’s national conditions. We have every confidence that under Your Excellency’s able leadership, Nigeria will achieve even greater success in its national development.

‘‘During Your Excellency’s trip to China for the FOCAC Beijing Summit, we had bilateral meetings and reached important agreements on our bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

‘‘I highly value China’s ties with Nigeria and stand ready to work with Your Excellency to enhance our political trust, jointly pursue Belt and Road Cooperation, effectively implement the outcomes of FOCAC and strengthen our coordination in regional and international affairs so as to further enrich the strategic partnership between both countries.’’

The Chinese leader, however, once again congratulated President Buhari on his re-election.

The meeting discussed the status and implementation of several on-going projects being undertaken by Chinese firms in the country including railways, free trade zones, Mambilla Hydro-Power plant and four airport terminals, among others.

Attendance at the meeting:

President Buhari at the meeting, Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Power, Transport, Aviation, Industry, Trade and Investment and Foreign Affairs.