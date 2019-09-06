Senegalese-born American singer, Akon has revealed how helping award-winning singers Davido and wizkid became somewhat unwelcoming.

Concise News understands that Akon made the revelation during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Recalling how he had tried to sign them in way back, the singer said: “in Africa, especially in Nigeria, music contracts are not honoured, we just shake hands”.

He however said expressed his love for the artistes but said he loves Davido more for his independent nature and his hustling spirit despite his struggles in Atlanta as a young musician.

Akon further claimed that he shipped Afrobeat to the world.

Meanwhile, the singer, recently said Wizkid, Psquare and Davido are richer than most American hip-hop artistes.