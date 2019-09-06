Tennis star Serena Williams defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to reach her 10th US Open finals and closer to her 24th Grand Slam, Concise News reports.

Serena’s semi-final win over Elina means she would be vying for her 7th crown in New York.

She would be also playing for her 24th Grand Slam, a record held by Margaret Court just 14 months after missing out on a chance to do that.

The American will play for the crown on Saturday against the winner of Thursday night’s second semifinal between No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic and No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu.

Serena had been eyeing Court’s record since she returned to the tour last year, just six months after giving birth to her daughter Olympia.

She would be 38 later this month but in spite of that and even injuries, she had played in major finals.

In 1999, exactly 20 years ago, Serena claimed her maiden Grand Slam singles title — the U.S Open at the age of 17.

Last year, Japanese youngster Naomi Osaka defeated her in the final of the US Open which turned messy as she clashed with the chair umpire Carlos Ramos over a series of code-of-conduct violations.