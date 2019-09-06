Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa will not play in Tuesday’s friendly with Ukraine due to an injury, according to team’s coach Gernot Rohr.

Concise News understands that the Al-Nassr was expected to recover from the injury in time for the clash with the Europeans.

However, Rohr has told Sporting Life that the former Leicester City man won’t make the trip to Ukraine for the clash.

He now joins Kenneth Omeruo, Tyronne Ebuehi, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Henry Onyekuru on the team’s long-list of absentees for the clash.

In Musa’s absence, Italy–based defender William Ekong will lead the side for the match which is Nigeria’s first since emerging third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.