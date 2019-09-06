Uche Jombo Reacts To Senators Hardship Allowance

Veteran Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo has taken to Twitter to ask what hardship allowance given to senators stands for, Concise News reports.

The film producer expressed utmost surprise on finding out that Nigerian senators receive more than N1 million as hardship allowance.

Jombo questioned the meaning of hardship allowance senators received as part of monthly salary, describing it as appalling.

She wrote, “Nigerian Senators receiving 1.24 Million Naira Hardship allowance.”

“What is hardship allowance?” She asked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2BsQ3GgtXW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, Concise News understands that other allowances include, constituency allowance, furniture allowance, and newspaper allowance.