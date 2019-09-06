Afrobeat queen and former first lady of Mavins records, Tiwa Savage has released a new music video titled “49-99″

Tiwa made the announcement on her Instagram handle on Thursday, September 5.

Revealing the idea behind the song in an interview with the beat1, the singer said the it was from legendary afrobeat star, Fela Kuti.

The title of the song references the line “49 sitting, 99 standing” from Fela Kuti’s 1978 hit “Shuffering and Shmiling”

She noted that the song speaks about how Nigerians suffer in silence and smile at the same time.

The songstress said: “it s a phrase coined by Fela kuti who is a godfather of afrobeat, It’s about a transit bus in Nigeria called ‘Molue’ where you have 49 seats but you have twice as many people standing which is a reflection of the poverty in Nigeria where the rich gets richer and the poor gets poorer. So that’s what the song is all about, we’re suffering and smiling”

’49-99′ has since it dropped started enjoying airplay and positive reviews from music lovers.

Watch video below