Despite that Samuel Chukwueze currently plays for Villarreal, the Super Eagles winger has revealed that Juventus are his second favourite club, Concise News reports.

There is speculation that Juve and Arsenal, had examined the possibility of sealing Chukwueze this summer before he agreed on terms with the Yellow Submarine.

Speaking on his favourite club, Chukwueze told Goal that he loves Juventus and admires Brazil international winger, Douglas Costa.

“When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, if I don’t play as Villarreal, I play as Juve.

“I know I am going in the right direction. I am happy just to be playing football and to see where that takes me. I always try to see the bigger picture and to stay patient.

“I am not one who wants everything immediately. I am happy to take smaller steps on the way to the bigger goals,” he said.