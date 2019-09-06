South African middle-distance runner, Caster Semenya has teamed up with Gauteng-based JVW Football Club.

Concise News reports that Semenya, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, is currently appealing against a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which approved the IAAF’s introduction of a new testosterone limit for female athletes and will not defend her 800m title at the World Championships in Doha in September.

She has always had a love for football.

During her youth years, Semenya played soccer at school and trained everyday.

The 28-year-old has started training with South African side JVW, but is unable to make her debut until next season – starting in 2020 – with the transfer window currently closed.

Caster Semanya Officially a FOOTBALLER ⚽️ !! Olympic champion Caster Semenya is set to play football in 2020 after joining South African club JVW . Her atheltics career has been plagued by issues surrounding her testosterone levels I wish her Well! LABAA! pic.twitter.com/DaFgsMrNsv — Buchi Laba Laba 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_smallzy) September 6, 2019

Reacting to her switch of sports, the 28 year old says she is starting a “new journey”.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team,” Semenya said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to this new journey, and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club.”

Semenya’s club is owned by South Africa women’s captain Janine van Wyk.

And Van Wyk expresses her delight at acquiring Semenya.

“I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills.

“I welcomed her at her first training [session] with the team on Tuesday and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals,” she stated.

Semenya joins a number of other high profile international stars who are registered for JVW, the likes of Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Mamello Makhabane, and Amanda Dlamini (former Banyana Banyana Captain).

It would be recalled that former sprinter, Usain Bolt too tried his luck in football.

The Jamaican has since ended his stint on the pitch.