Serena Williams has reacted to her win over Elina Svitolina, booking her place in the Final of US Open as she once again has a shot at equalling Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record, having lost her last three major finals.

Williams, who is just one win away from Court’s 24-Slam haul, has fallen at the final hurdle in three Grand Slams – twice at Wimbledon, once here in New York – since returning from pregnancy but will get another shot a matter of weeks before her 38th birthday.

While she has been beaten by two former Grand Slam champions at Wimbledon, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday she will meet a second up-and-comer, following her loss to Naomi Osaka a year ago.

Her last two nights of work have been somewhat straightforward. After thrashing Wang Qiang in 44 minutes, she comprehensively beat Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 before ominously warning she was not operating at her best.

Williams, in her post-match press conference after reaching the 10th final on home soil said, “Yeah, it’s really good. I mean, to be in yet another final, it seems honestly crazy, but I don’t really expect too much less.

“I think today was solid. It definitely wasn’t my best tennis. She probably could have played better, as well. I definitely know I could have played better.

“I’m just focusing on not that, just the next match.”

Asked what she had learned from her last three Grand Slam final defeats.

she added: “I don’t know. I haven’t really thought much about it, to be honest. I just knew I need to work harder, just do better. As I said, Wimbledon, Simona [Halep] played unbelievably. There was nothing I could do that day. Also, I didn’t have too much time to prep, and playing someone that played that unbelievable was just a deadly combination for me.