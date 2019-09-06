The Zamfara State government will spend N8.631 billion for the building of modern Rural Grazing Reserves (RUGA) settlements, Concise News reports.

Governor Bello Matawalle said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the construction of one of the three pilot RUGA settlements at his hometown in Maradun Local Government.

According to him, each of the three pilot Ruga settlements, which would be situated in the three senatorial districts, would gulp N2.877 billion.

Mattawalle noted that every settlement will be fitted with 210 two and three bedroom houses, western and Islamiyya schools, earth dams, grazing land and mosques.

He said other facilities will include police stations, 130 shops and mini markets, livestock markets, diary collection and social centres, roads and drainages to name a few.

The governor who was marking his 100 days in office with the foundation-laying of the RUGA settlement, noted that the activity would also witness medical outreach to both Fulanis and their animals throughout the state.

On his part, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state who was at the event, said RUGA was formed before the colonial days for improved pastoral and farming growth.

He lamented the recurring clashes between farmers and herders, expressing optimism that RUGA would help in tackling it.

“In Sokoto, I have 19 RUGA settlements, 10 of which have modern social welfare facilities, which we will continue to improve upon,” he said.