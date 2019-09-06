Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Friday while reacting to the death of ex-Zimbabwe President described Robert Mugabe as a courageous and defiant African leader.

Concise News had earlier reported that Mugabe died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 95 in Singapore.

Confirming the news of his death, Current President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.”

It was recalled that Mugabe, the longest-serving president of Zimbabwe, was forced to resign in 2017, following a protracted intraparty crisis.

However, Mugabe had led Zimbabwe since 1980 before being ousted from power after a military coup in 2017. He was succeeded by his estranged deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

It was learned that Mnangagwa had said in November that Mugabe was unable to walk due to ill-health.

Fani-Kayode in his reaction on Twitter recounted how the late President ‘struggled’ to liberate Zimbabwe from white minority rule.

In a tweet, the former Avion Minister wrote: “A great son of Africa has fallen. He was courageous and defiant. His struggle to liberate Zimbabwe from white minority rule was outstanding.

“He led his army from the jungle, won the hearts of his people, swept away the tyrant and took the throne. May the soul of Robert Mugabe RIP.”