The first black leader of an independent Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95, Concise News understands.

Confirming the news on Friday morning, Current President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.”

According to The Sun Uk, Mugabe passed away in the early hours of Friday in Singapore, surrounded by his family including wife Grace.

It is believed he had been receiving treatment there since April, however it is not clear what for.

Mnangagwa had said in November that Mugabe was unable to walk due to ill-health.

Mugabe had led Zimbabwe since 1980 before being ousted from power after a military coup in 2017.