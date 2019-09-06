Oyo: Gov. Makinde Speaks On 'Reducing Poly Ibadan School Fees'

The governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has said that ‘if the expenditure of The Polytechnic Ibadan can sustain fees reduction’, school fees might be reduced.

Concise News reports that Makinde was speaking at a media chat on Thursday on BCOS TV, where he was responding to questions about governance issues in Oyo State.

The media chat was to mark his 100 days in office.

Makinde bemoaned the lack of “proper records” at the tertiary institution and asked for patience.

On Polytechnic: we may or may not reduce their school fees. The problem is lack of accountability, we demanded they start keeping proper records. We need to know their income. If their expenditure can sustain fees reduction, we’ll do it but please be patient, it will take time. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) September 5, 2019

On school age children hawking, the governor said “there is an existing law which makes basic education mandatory.

“According to the law, parents of these children should be jailed.

“However, we recognise that poverty causes this and this makes it difficult to enforce.

“Instead, what we are doing is making sure that basic education is free, which is why we cancelled fees and levies.

“We are working with the World Bank and the FG through a programme called Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) to attract these children back to school.

“When we’ve done all we can to assist and see that parents are still putting their economic interests over those of their children, then we will enforce the law.

“I appeal to parents to cooperate and send these children to school.”

Speaking further on education, Makinde stated that his government is trying to improve WAEC performance of students and their ability to read and write.

“I brought a book with me, it’s a solution to past WAEC and WASC question papers.

“When I was in school, we used to search for past question papers.

“We’ve compiled this book, the first ever in Oyo State.

“There is also another one for teachers to assist in teaching WASC exam; all these are free for all students and teachers.

“Extra lessons will be provided for all students.

“From 2:30-4:30 Monday – Friday

“9-1 on Saturday

“I implore all parents to allow their children to attend these extra lessons.”