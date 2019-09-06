Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, September 6th, 2019.

The Foreign Minister of South Africa, Naledi Pandor, on Thursday acknowledged that prejudice against people from other African countries was one of the causes behind deadly attacks on foreign-owned businesses. Concise News understands that this is coming a day after Pretoria was forced to shut its embassy in Nigeria over threats of retaliatory violence.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres on Thursday condemned the renewed wave of violence against foreigners and their property in some parts of South Africa. He said, “We strongly condemn the acts of violence that have been reported in different provinces in South Africa, including attacks against foreigners and the destruction of their property.

The federal government has said it recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa Ambassador Kabiru Bala for consultations, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Ambassador Kabiru was recently recalled following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their businesses and residences in South Africa.

Government at every level has condemned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has said. Onyeama, while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, described the attacks as unacceptable, adding that the Nigerian government will not accept any attacks on its citizens.

South African High Commissioner to Nigeria Bobby Monroe on Thursday, ordered the closure of his country’s commission offices and consulate for fear of reprisal attack by Nigerian youths. Concise News had reported that South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for peace among countries xenophobic attacks are currently ongoing in Africa. Jonathan said this as a keynote speaker on Thursday at the ongoing International Peace Summit in Sao Tome and Principe.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, has appealed to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi to support in recovering long indebtedness against the corporation in line with its mandate of securing the nation against economic sabotage.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would not condone any late submission of candidates’ names for the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. Concise News understands that INEC made this known after the commission’s weekly meeting.

Trinidad and Tobago rapper Onika Tanya Maraj also called Nicki Minaj has retired from music so as to face her family, Concise News reports. Nicki Minaj who revealed this on Thursday, urged her fans to keep supporting her, assuring them of her love.

Tennis star Serena Williams defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to reach her 10th US Open finals and closer to her 24th Grand Slam, Concise News reports. Serena’s semi-final win over Elina means she would be vying for her 7th crown in New York.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.