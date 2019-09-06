Nigeria under 23 lost 1-0 to Sudan as they risk not in the first leg of the Under 23 African Cup of Nations qualifier decided at the El Merriech Stadium in Omdurman, Concise News reports.

Nigeria U23 Eagles missed couple of chances as they enjoyed better possession in the first half, but failed to take their chances.

Former MFM FC striker, Stephen Odey and Taiwo Awoniyi were not at their best as they both shoot wide before Sudan scored the lone goal in the dying minute of the first half.

However, there will be so much to play for in the return leg at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday 10th September, 2019.

The loss means, Nigeria U23 team will have to score two goals without conceding and will have to score three if Sudan scores one goal in Nigeria next Tuesday.