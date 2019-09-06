Nigeria’s Olympic team lost 1-0 to Sudan in the first leg of their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers decided at the El Merriech Stadium in Omdurman, Concise News reports.

The team missed a couple of chances, as they enjoyed better possession in the first half.

Former MFM FC striker Stephen Odey and Taiwo Awoniyi were not at their best, shooting wide before Sudan scored the lone goal towards the end of the first half.

However, there will be so much to play for in the reverse fixture at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state, on Tuesday 10th September, 2019.

Nigeria need to score two goals without conceding and will have to score three if Sudan scored one goal next Tuesday.