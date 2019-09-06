Nigeria Immigration Speaks On Countries To Travel To With New E-Passport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said the enhanced e-passport is acceptable and valid for entering all countries, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the NIS Comptroller General (CG) Muhammad Babandede said this in a statement on Thursday.

This assurance gave following some problems on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate(UAE).

“The recent problem on the e-Passport with the authority of the United Arab Emirate(UAE) has been resolved,” he said.

” I will like to seize this opportunity to thank both the Ambassadors of UAE and Nigeria for resolving the issue.

“In view of the above, Nigerians are encouraged to get their National Identity Number (NIN) and ensure that the information tallies with the one on their Passports.

“The uniformity of the NIN information and that of the 10-year validity Passport is to ensure one identity which is a major feature of the new enhanced e-Passport,”

According to the NIS boss, the new Passport is available at the Service Headquarters, Abuja and Ikoyi, pending the roll-out in other centres.

” It is worthy to note that the issuance of the former and the new enhanced e-Passports will run concurrently,” he noted further.

In July, Concise News had reported President Muhammadu Buhari as directing the Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company (NSPMC) to solely produce and personalize all Nigerian E-passports and related documentation.

The directive was contained in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, the renewed responsibility will end every existing memorandum of understanding and contracts on printing by other institutions and companies.

The company which has the objective of producing the nation’s currency notes and coins for the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as security documents for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, banks and other blue-chip companies, is the largest banknote and security documents specialist printing company in West Africa.

Under the leadership of the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Mint was given targets after its performance was rapidly dwindling in terms of both currency production and security documents prior to 2014.

According to the Managing Director of The Mint, Mr Abbas Masanawa, the printing agency has witnessed turnover since the targets.

“The Mint has returned to profitability. From a moribund organization with heavy losses, the company grew from a loss position of N14. 6 million in 2014 to a profit of N14. 3 billion in 2018. Turnover also grew from N17.8 billion in 2014 to N61. 4 billion in 2018.

“Other achievements include enhanced production capacity, revenue diversification, reduced cost of production, the institutionalization of corporate governance, improved staff welfare and industrial harmony, among others.

“As we are moving to the Next Level, and poised to boost national security and integrity, we will conserve scarce foreign exchange, improve revenue generation, create job opportunities, and boost acquisition/transfer of technology.”