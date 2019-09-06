Nicki Minaj Apologises Over Music Retirement Tweet

Popular American ”Megatron” rapper, Nicki Minaj, has withdrawn her statement which she had made about retiring from music, Concise News reports.

The multi-award-winning celebrity in her new post described the retirement tweet as ”insensitive and abrupt”.

The previous post had said, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj said.

“I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE.”

Following several reactions from her fans and lovers, she had returned to social media to change the announcement, laughing at her haters who had expressed excitement about her quitting of music.

She went further to apologise to her music lovers, stating that her action was indeed “Insensitive,” as she said.

She wrote, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be.

“I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”