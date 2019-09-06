The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe,has come out to speak on the arrest of popular cross-dresser Bobrisky.

Concise News earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Command arrested Bobrisky and sealed the venue he planned to hold his 28th birthday party on August 31.

His arrest came after he slammed Runsewe who earlier described him as ‘a national disgrace’, saying the male barbie must be condemned to go back to how he was initially created.

Reacting to Runsewe’s comments, Bobrisky said the DG’s level was below his level.

He wrote “I heard someone in the govt talked about me few days ago. Please tell him [sic] am waiting for him, is then he will know i roll with with [sic] his boss in the government not someone in [sic] his level,” he wrote on social media.

However, Runsewe during a programme on NTA, said the cross-dresser should have called his bosses to rescue him when he was arrested.

The NCAC boss said: He’s an embarrassment to this country, if he deals with my bosses, why didn’t he call my bosses to come and open the door when his party was disrupted, We locked the whole doors and the food, everything was wasted on Saturday, he thought he is dealing with the Nigeria of yesterday”

“A change has come and their must be a new vision for this great country, We are going to issue statement very soon, if anybody is caught on the street distracting this country, there is law and order in this country”