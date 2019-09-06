The new caretaker Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, has described the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, like his father, leader, and mentor.

Concise News gathered that MC Oluomo stated this in an appreciation message he posted on his official Instagram page on Thursday where he thanked Tinubu for supporting him to emerge as the leader of the NURTW in the state.

Oluomo also thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some traditional rulers in the state for supporting his candidature.

The NURTW Chairman also goes further to thank the leaders of his party, the APC, for supporting him to achieve his dream.

He wrote, “My utmost appreciation goes to Almighty Allah for his benevolence and grace and for making a day like this a reality. I cannot but also thank my father, my leader, my mentor His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his love and support towards my emergence as the NURTW chairman. He is truly a father and a father indeed.

“My appreciation also goes to His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State for creating a conducive environment (sic) and for encouraging a peaceful transition of the NURTW leadership mantle in Lagos State.

“My appreciation will not be complete without acknowledging Oba Saheed Elegushi, Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka Olufemiloye Osolo of Isolo kingdom to other royal fathers, the leader, the incumbent President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, APC elders and leaders in Lagos state, APC elders and leaders in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, members of NURTW Lagos Council and the good people of Oshodi/Isolo and environs. I thank you all for your sincere support, prayers, advice and encouragement.”