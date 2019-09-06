An Oredo Magistrate Court, Edo state has jailed a 51-year old man, Ikidi Innocent, for using an expired ATM card to buy fried meats and drinks.

According to report, Ikidi had deceived one Blessing John and Dorothy Amaka to commit the crime on June 27, 2019.

The 51-year-old was arraigned on three count charges of cheating and obtaining by false pretence.

Ikidi pleaded guilty to the charges.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, said the convict bought fried meat worth N1500, stout beer worth N9000, origin bitters worth N300, and other alcoholic drinks worth N3,430.

Agbonifo noted that the offences were punishable under sections 516, 421 and 419 of the Criminal Code cap 48 Vol ii laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.

The Presiding Magistrate, Ivie Akhere, sentenced the accused to three months imprisonment without an option of fine.