Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been won the Lille player of the month for August following a sparkling start to his French Ligue 1 career, Concise News reports.

Osimhen joined Lille from Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi this summer and has already struck four times in four league matches.

He bagged a brace as Lille had a 2-1 win against Nantes on his debut game for the club and did the same in Les Dogues 3-0 home win against Saint Etienne a week back.

“And the trophy of the #Playerofthemonth of August sponsored by @boulanger goes to

VICTOR OSIMHEN! Congratulations @ victorosimhen9,” Lille’s tweeted.

Lille will be home to Angers in their next league tie on September 13.

Another Nigerian Poised For Award

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has been nominated as a contender for the Leicester City Goal of the Month Award, Concise News reports.

The Nigeria headed home from a James Maddison’s corner kick against the Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in their week two English Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge in August.

It was the equalizing goal for the Foxes who snatched one point from the former Champions League winners.

Ndidi will slug it out with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and two others for the award which will be decided by votes from the club fans.

Leicester City’s website noted that the voting will end on September 8 with the winner going home with a signed print of the goal celebration.

Full Shortlist

Below is the full shortlist of the nominees for Leicester City Goal of the Month award:

Wilfred Ndidi, Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Ali Reghba, Leicester City Under- 23s vs. Blackburn Rovers Under-23s

Jamie Vardy, Sheffield United vs. Leicester City

Harvey Barnes, Sheffield United vs. Leicester City

Admiral Muskwe, Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-23s vs. Leicester City Under-23s

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth