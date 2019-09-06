Good day and welcome to the roundup of the latest Biafra world news online today Friday, September 6th, 2019 on Concise News website.

The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) will be at the European Parliament in Germany on September 10th, 2019, Concise News reports.

Kanu who revealed this development on Thursday, tweeted that he would use the oppportunity to speak about the Biafra agitation.

He also said he would let the European Parliament know what Africa stands to gain if Biafra become a reality.

This news medium understands that the visit of the pro-Biafra group leader is at the instance of members of the European Parliament.

Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has said South Governors will not apology to the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had in a recent letter asked South East governors to apologise to them, among other things.

Dear SE governors (minus Ihedioha),” IPOB had written, “With all due respects your Excellencies, before anybody believes your recent contrite assertions that you were not briefed or otherwise complicit in the 2017 Python Dance military operations that claimed the precious lives of your innocent citizens, you need to do more, including but not limited to the following recommendations:

“You must, as you did in September 2017, gather together and de-proscribe IPOB.

