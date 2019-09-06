Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Friday, September 6th, 2019, on Concise News.

Four Killed, Many Injured As Gunmen Attack Taraba Community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing four persons and injuring many others in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, confirmed the figure to Channels Television on Sunday.

He explained that the armed men came in through the outskirt Takum town and started shooting sporadically at people.

The assailants, according to Misal, were however repelled by operatives of the State Police Command and other security agencies on the ground. Read more here.

Tiv/Jukun Crisis: FG To Join Benue, Taraba Stakeholders’ Meeting

The Presidency says the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), will participate in Wednesday’s Benue and Taraba States stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the lingering Tiv/Jukun crisis, Concise News reports.

The meeting between the representatives of the two states has been called to resolve the unabated Tiv/Jukun crisis, which of recent, has claimed lives of innocent persons and property. Read more here.

Taraba Assembly Clerk Speaks On ‘Hosting Meeting With Tiv Elites’

Clerk of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Orngu Mellah has denied hosting an emergency meeting of Tiv elites in Jalingo, Concise News reports.

Mellah said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo.

He said that the publication was targeted at blackmailing him as well as maligning his personality and truncating his career, especially as clerk of the House. Read more here.

Tiv vs Jukun: What Youths Demanded From Taraba Assembly

The Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) has urged the Taraba State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Darius Ishaku because of incitement, Concise News reports.

This call by the TIV youths came in a statement on Thursday where they alleged that Governor Ishaku made some inciting comments during the security meeting between Benue and Taraba states.

Concise News understands that the meeting was held in Abuja on Wednesday and chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha. Read more here.

