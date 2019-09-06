This is the roundup of the latest N-Power news online update for today Friday, September 6th, 2019 on Concise News website.

No fewer than 100 N-Power teachers in Edo State are being empowered with relevant skills that will enable them equip female students to resist trafficking.

Concise News reports that the beneficiaries under the N-Power Teach category are participating in a two-day International Capacity Building Programme for Teachers, holding in Benin, the state capital.

According to NAN, the programme which commenced on Wednesday and expected to end today, is being organised by the Edo Social Investment Programme in collaboration with Ms Amanda Sawyer and Human Capacity Developer and African Women Empowerment Guild (AWEG).

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have started receiving bank alert for their August stipends, Concise News gathered.

Some volunteers who spoke to this online news medium on condition of anonymity confirmed the development.

However, the beneficiaries pleaded with the Federal Government to always be timely with the payment.

