Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 6th 2019.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to mock Senator Dino Melaye for losing in the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary for the November 16 election in Kogi.

Concise News had reported that the Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Ahamdu Fintiri, announced Wednesday Musa Wada as the winner after polling 748 votes.

The next aspirant was Abubakar Idris with 710 votes, former governor Captain Idris Wada came third, while Senator Dino Melaye came fourth.

Wada, from Dekina area of Kogi, is Captain Idris Wada’s younger brother and also an in-law to another former governor, Idris Ibrahim.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has disclosed that he fed his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, when he came as the chairman of primaries committee for the of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Concise News learned that Gov. Bello, speaking with journalists at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday, said he ensured that PDP had a “level-playing field”.

The Governor made this known as a counter to the allegations levelled against him by the PDP that he attempted to disrupt their primary election.

Musa Wada, younger brother of the ex-governor of the state, won the PDP primary election after he polled 748 votes.

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye came fourth with 70 votes.

Governor Bello said: “I’m not a member of PDP. We gave a level-playing field to PDP and other political parties to carry out their activities freely within the State.

”They moved around the nooks and crannies, all the aspirants in other political parties moved around the nooks and crannies of Kogi state and we provided security for them and we ensured that they were secured and safe.

"In fact, let me tell you, my colleague, the governor of Adamawa state, his excellency Adamu Ahmadu Fintiri, who was the chairman of their primaries committee, before he came to Kogi state, he contacted me that he was coming to conduct.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would not condone any late submission of candidates’ names for the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Concise News understands that INEC made this known after the commission’s weekly meeting on Thursday, according to a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye.

Okoye urged all political parties partaking in the election to follow religiously the timeline for the states’ elections, adding that INEC, on May 16, released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the polls.

The INEC official furthers reminded the political parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates, that Sept. 5 was the last day for the conduct of that exercise, while Sept. 9 was the last date for the submission of nominated candidates.

"We enjoin all political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances," he said.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day.