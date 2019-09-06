Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Bayelsa State news online headlines for today, September 6th, 2019.

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Preye Aganaba, in Bayelsa State has described the party’s primary election in the state as ‘mockery of the democratic process.’

Concise News understands that Aganaba while speaking with reporters on Thursday, said he rejected the outcome of the party’s direct primaries, saying that the primaries that produced David Lyon as the APC governorship candidate of the party as a political hoax and lacked credibility.

He further alleged that the results were written in a hotel in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to him, the process leading to the direct primary election was rife with irregularities and has set a bad precedent for a political party that prides itself as a progressive which is supposed to lead by example.

Aganaba said: ”Engr. Preye Aganaba did not partake in the September 4th APC governorship primary election because there was no election. The degrading votes allotted to him is a complete fabrication and designed to ridicule him and his supporters.”

He recalled that few issues were raised by the aspirants to ensure a credible process during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Returning Officer and Chairman of the state Primary Election Committee, Mai-Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe state.

According to the politician, the stakeholders had agreed that the names of returning officers should be published at ward levels; result sheets should be available in the various local government areas and also that tags should be provided for the eight local government agents and 105 ward agents.

He alleged that after the Chairman and Secretary of the Committee agreed to the demands, they failed to honour them during the process that led to the primaries.

Aganaba said: “The Returning Officer, Mai-Mala Buni was not present during the primary election, having travelled back to Abuja the same night after the meeting, never to return.

“In the morning, the Secretary disappeared and his phones switched off, thus thwarting any effort by the aspirants to address these discrepancies.

“The above actions clearly cast a huge doubt on the neutrality of the election committee members and its commitment towards conducting a free and fair election as they have breached every trust reposed on them. Continue reading here.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would not condone any late submission of candidates’ names for the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Concise News understands that INEC made this known after the commission’s weekly meeting on Thursday, according to a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye.

Okoye urged all political parties partaking in the election to follow religiously the timeline for the states’ elections, adding that INEC, on May 16, released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the polls.

The INEC official furthers reminded the political parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates, that Sept. 5 was the last day for the conduct of that exercise, while Sept. 9 was the last date for the submission of nominated candidates.

“We enjoin all political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” he said. Continue reading here.

And that’s the latest news from Bayelsa state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day.