Kwara HoS Advises Workers On Routine Medical Check-Ups

The Kwara Head of Service, Susan Oluwole, on Friday advised the workforce in the state to ensure regular medical screening for non-communicable diseases, Concise News reports.

Information has it that it is to avoid sudden deaths at places of work in the state.

Oluwole gave the advice in Ilorin while launching the medical screening of civil servants across the various ministries in the state.

She said that most times, civil servants lead sedentary lifestyles without checking on their health, or engaging in exercise.

“You need to have time for the little things that promote you; it might be too late before you know it,” he said.

Oluwole noted that the state government had provided a gymnasium for the benefit of the workers in the state, describing a healthy workforce as a productive workforce.

Earlier, in her address of welcome, Dr. Rhoda Ajiboye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said that the importance of routine medical screening could not be overemphasised, in the recent spate of deaths from non-communicable diseases.

Ajiboye noted that most workers did not have the time to get screened in health facilities, which prompted the state government to bring health care directly to workers’ offices, to get screened.

Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, said on the occasion that all civil servants would have the opportunity to check on their health and provide referral, if necessary.

According to him, the medical outreach is free of charge and involves screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, and free consultation among others.

“Due to sedentary lifestyles of workers, the government decides to bring the health care service to the workers, commencing at 7.30 a.m., every day,” he said.