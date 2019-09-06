Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has disclosed that he fed his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, when he came as the chairman of primaries committee for the of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Concise News learned that Gov. Bello, speaking with journalists at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday, said he ensured that PDP had a “level-playing field”.

The Governor made this known as a counter to the allegations levelled against him by the PDP that he attempted to disrupt their primary election.

Musa Wada, younger brother of the ex-governor of the state, won the PDP primary election, after he polled 748 votes.

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye came fourth with 70 votes.

Governor Bello said: “I’m not a member of PDP. We gave a level-playing field to PDP and other political parties to carry out their activities freely within the State.

”They moved around the nooks and crannies, all the aspirants in other political parties moved around the nooks and crannies of Kogi state and we provided security for them and we ensured that they were secured and safe.

“In fact, let me tell you, my colleague, the governor of Adamawa state, his excellency Adamu Ahmadu Fintiri, who was the chairman of their primaries committee, before he came to Kogi state, he contacted me that he was coming to conduct the election.”

He further said: “I provided his accommodation, his feeding and some other logistics within the state to ensure that they had hitch-free election exercise.

”I conducted the security people around the Stadium and went round the stadium and my security chiefs in Kogi state were very excellent and up and doing as far as Kogi state is concerned.

“If they are attacking themselves again, why should anyone point an accusing finger on me. I think they should look inward and solve their problems.”