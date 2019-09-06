The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday in Abuja disclosed that it would not condone any late submission of candidates’ names for the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Concise News understands that INEC in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known after the commission’s weekly meeting.

Okoye urged all political parties partaking in the election to follow religiously the timeline for the states’ elections, adding that INEC, on May 16, released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the polls.

The INEC official furthers reminded the political parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates, that Sept. 5 was the last day for the conduct of that exercise, while Sept. 9 was the last date for the submission of nominated candidates.

“We enjoin all political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” he said.

Okoye disclosed that INEC would receive the nominations at its Media Centre, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, adding that all nominations must be received, the latest by 6 p.m. on Sept. 9.

“All political parties that conducted party primaries should submit to the commission on or before Sept. 8, the names of their Liaison Officers, who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the party.

“INEC shall publish the names and votes scored by all candidates that participated in the party primaries monitored by our officials in the two states,” he added.