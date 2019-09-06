Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday sworn in 21 ministers for his second term in government.
This time, the prime minister will lead a more progressive coaltion between the Five Star Movement and the pro-EU Democratic Party, as League leader Matteo Salvini cut himself off the executive by bringing down the government in August, aiming at early elections.
The breakthrough came with the online vote of the Movement’s activists, who chose to confirm the formation of the new government with 80% of preferences.
The new cabinet will thus have 21 ministers, 10 from the Five Stars, 9 from the Dems, and 1 from the left-wing Liberi e Uguali.
Among the ministers, the Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio will quit the Ministry of Economic Affairs to be appointed Foreign Minister, while Democratic MEP and history teacher Roberto Gualiteri will be the Tresuary secretary in charge of carrying out the complicated budget law of this fall.
Of the 21 ministers, nine hail from the PD, 10 from the M5S, one from the small left-wing Free and Equals party, and one has no affiliation with any political party — the new interior minister.
The list of ministers with portfolio:
Prime Minsiter: Giuseppe Conte
Undersecretary: Riccardo Fraccaro
Interior Minister: Luciana Lamorgese
Economic Affairs: Roberto Gualtieri
Foreign Minister. Luigi Di Maio
Justice: Alfonso Bonafede
Defense: Lorenzo Guerini
Infrastructure & Transport: Paola De Micheli
Farming and Forest Policies: Teresa Bellanova
Culture and Tourism: Dario Franceschini
Economic Development: Stefano Patuanelli
Labour: Nunzia Catalfo
Environment: Sergio Costa
Education: Lorenzo Fioramonti
Health: Roberto Speranza
The list of ministers without portfolio:
European Affairs: Enzo Amendola
Parliamentary Relations: Federico D’Incà
Public Administration: Fabiana Dadone
Regional Affairs: Francesco Boccia
South: Giuseppe Provenzano
Equal Opportunities: Elena Bonetti
Technologic Innovation: Paola Pisano
Sports and Youth Policies: Vincenzo Spadafora