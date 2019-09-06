The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has closed the nomination of candidates by political parties fielding candidates in the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Concise News understands that INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Thursday made this known in a statement.

In the statement, Nigeria’s electoral umpire reminded the parties that September 5, 2019, was the last day for the conduct of party primaries while September 9, is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.

Okoye said the commission’s media centre at its headquarters in Abuja would be open to receive the list of nominated candidates on or before Monday.

“Political parties that conducted party primaries shall submit to the commission on or before September 8, 2019, the name of their liaison officers and who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.

“The Commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two states.

“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” Okoye said.

The commission had on May 16 this year, released the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the elections.

The elections will hold simultaneously in the two states on November 16.

The two major political parties, APC and PDP as of Wednesday concluded the processes of producing candidates for the elections.

In Kogi State, the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello emerged as the APC candidate while Musa Wada, a younger brother to the immediate past governor, Idris Wada emerged as a PDP candidate.

In Bayelsa State, a senator, Diri Duoye emerged as the PDP candidate while David Lyon emerged as an APC candidate.