Wales international, Gareth Bale admitted he is “not playing happily” at the start of the 2019/20 season, following a turbulent transfer window where he came close to leaving Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old’s proposed summer move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning collapsed amid reports of a falling out with Zinedine Zidane.

Bale, who is contracted until 2022 at the Bernabeu, says he remains unsettled at the Spanish club.

He told Sky Sports: “I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it’s not all fully fair.

“Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing happy but I’m playing, when I am playing I am professional and I am always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country.

“I’m sure there’ll be plenty more turbulence, to be honest. I suppose it is something you will have to speak to Real Madrid about and it’s between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion.”

Bale feels he has responded well at the start of the 2019/20 term following a troubled pre-season, by scoring two goals in three La Liga matches.

Speaking ahead of Wales’ European Qualifier against Azerbaijan, live on Sky Sports, Bale said: “Coming back to pre-season I just kept my head down and I know there was a lot of talk, with people saying the good, bad, or whatever they wanted.

“It wasn’t the worst time of my career, it has been not ideal but I know how to deal with it and it’s about keeping your head down.

“You get rewarded with the work you put in and I’ve started the season well and did a good pre-season even if that hasn’t been the case with the number of games.

“Things in football can turn quickly and it is just a matter of time.”